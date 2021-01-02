Ryan Garcia gets up from an early knockdown to stop Luke Campbell in seven

Ryan Garcia entered the ring Saturday afternoon wearing a gold wreath on his head carried on a litter. “KingRy” left the ring wearing a gold crown on his head, with a belt around his waist and elevated by the boxing world after stopping Luke Campbell for the first time.

Garcia recovered from the first knockdown of his life to come back and use a sharp left hook to the body that ended it at 1:58 of the seventh on the DAZN from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Garcia (21-0, 18 knockouts) won the “interim” WBC lightweight title, while Campbell (20-4, 16KOs) suffered his second-straight loss.

“I think I showed a lot of people who I really am,” Garcia said. “I chose to be a champion tonight. I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, even when I got dropped. I told everybody it would be a body shot (that would end the fight). He was very worried about the hook coming, and I’ve had that hook since I was born.”

In the last :30 of the first, Garcia, 22, unfurled a quick combination, but it was clearly evident KingRy had the faster hands. Though Campbell did connect with a right hook that caught Garcia’s attention.

With 2:15 left in the second, Garcia came at Campbell again, forcing the 33-year-old Englishman backwards.

A minute later, Garcia lowered his right hand and Campbell jumped right in over it, belting Garcia with a straight left hand that knocked KingRy down with about 1:15 left in the second. Garcia did get up and fought back.

“I think I got a little too excited at the moment,” Garcia said. “I wanted to crack him, and he cracked me. I had to calm down and adjust. I got up and showed what a warrior is really like.

“I was a little dizzy, I’m not going to really lie.”

At the outset of the third, Garcia backed up Campbell again. Garcia was winging wide punches, though they did not appear to hit Campbell, who held his gloves up high around his ears.

With 2:06 left in the fourth, referee Laurence Cole momentarily stopped the fight to warn Campbell about a low blow. About 15 seconds later, Garcia stunned Campbell with a straight right. By then, it seemed, Garcia had overcome the earlier knockdown.

Campbell started the fifth better than he had the previous four rounds. With 1:37 left in the fifth, Cole warned Garcia about keeping his punches up.

Garcia landed a straight left inside last minute, followed by more pressure. Inside the last :10, Garcia ripped Campbell with a left hook to the temple, then caught Campbell with a right.

The combo had Campbell in some trouble, and Garcia knew it.

It’s why KingRy went out after Campbell in the opening seconds of the sixth. With less than :40 in the round, Garcia had Campbell retreating under a barrage of pressure.

Midway through the seventh, Garcia was again forcing the action and coming forward. Then with around 1:11 left in the seventh, Garcia released a textbook left hook to the body, which caused a delayed reaction by Campbell.

Campbell took a few steps back, then crumpled to the canvas on a knee while Cole counted him out.

“That’s the first time I was knocked down in my life,” Garcia told Campbell afterward. “You taught me a lot.”

In his post-fight celebration, Garcia made sure to include the other belt holders at 135, like Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Devin Haney, who was in the crowd, as to who might be next.

“Let’s go, I’m ready,” Garcia said. “That’s the question. I want to me a man of my word, and I really want to fight Tank. I showed today that I’m special.”

Garcia had the gold to prove it.

