Alvarados hope to add their names to list of great boxing brothers

Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez in their first fight in July 2017. (Photo by Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos)

Klitschko. Marquez. Charlo. Spinks. Galaxy.

Rene and Felix Alvarado hope to add their name to the list of great sets of boxing brothers.

Rene Alvarado admits they may not be as well-known as twin brothers Jermall and Jermell Charlo, but he is confident fighting on the same card could garner more attention for himself and his twin brother Felix.

Alvarado will face Roger Gutierrez Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Felix, ranked No. 4 by The Ring at 108 pounds, will defend his IBF junior flyweight title against South Africa’s Deejay Kriel.

Both fights will precede the main event bout between unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia against two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell (DAZN, 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT).

Alvarado (32-8, 21 knockouts), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, last fought on November 23 of last year, battering Andrew Cancio before the fight was stopped at the end of round 7. Rather than fight the local government’s decision to shut down gyms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alvarado brothers decided to travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they have trained for the last several months.

The fight Saturday is a rematch from their clash in July 2017, which Alvarado won by knockout in round 7. It was a one-sided fight where Alvarado outboxed the Venezuela-born fighter, who entered that bout unbeaten, before Gutierrez’s corner threw in the towel.



Gutierrez (24-3-1, 20 KOs) enters the bout having won his last five bouts, amongst them a victory over previously-unbeaten Eduardo Hernandez, but Alvarado believes he has improved as a fighter since they last squared off.

“I’ve fought him before,” Alvarado told The Ring over the phone in a recent interview. “We worked hard. I’m at 100 percent. We knew him well. We’ve improved since the first fight. We’ve learned from that fight and we became smarter because of it.”

Alvarado, who is ranked No. 6 by The Ring in a competitive junior lightweight division, has revitalized a career that was bordering on gatekeeper-status up until four years ago. His last defeat was against then-contender Yuriorkis Gamboa in March 2017. He has reeled off eight consecutive victories, including wins over Gutierrez, Denis Shafikov, Carlos Morales and Cancio.



His recent success and that of his brother have elevated their celebrity status in Nicaragua, where Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez resides. While former world champion Alexis Arguello is still considered the greatest champion the Central American country has ever produced, Alvarado believes both brothers continue to put forth success that has brought great pride and honor to all people in Nicaragua.



“We’re twin brothers that have received great support from the people there,” said Alvarado, who began his career as a junior bantamweight in May 2008. “We appreciate the support because we have represented the country wherever we have fought, including the United States or in Asia. Everyone there sees us as the twin world champions.”



Alvarado owns a secondary world title belt at 130 pounds.



Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed or cancelled fight cards throughout the world, even altering fighter’s training regiments, the Alvarado brothers have relied on the support on one another throughout this time period.



Whether it is in the gym or their place of residence in Las Vegas, the twin brothers have a strong bond, which Rene says began when they were children growing up in Managua.

“We’ve always had a strong relationship,” said Alvarado. “We were close because of our mother. We support each other. There was great motivation on my part when he became a world champion. My goal is to become a great champion because of him. We’re excited to share this upcoming card, but more so because (Saturday) will be his U.S. debut. That is a big deal.”



A victory over Gutierrez could put Alvarado into a position where he could face some of the best fighters at 130 pounds later in 2021. His style makes for great fights against any of the world titleholders and he has stated he is willing to face anyone in the division.



While a win over Cancio was impressive, Alvarado believes there is still more to be accomplished.

“Beating Andrew Cancio was a great step forward becoming a world champion, but there are more challenges,” said the 31-year-old. “I want to be one of the best 130 fighters. There are great fights in the division.



“I will keep demonstrating that I think I am one of the best (in the division).”



