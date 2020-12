Franchon Crews-Dezurn: Steroids or my weave falling off won’t hold me back from greatness

Crews-Dezurn’s only pro loss was her debut vs. current undisputed middleweight champ Claressa Shields. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

by Cynthia Conte Super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn speaks with The Ring’s Cynthia Conte ahead of her fight with Ashleigh Curry this Saturday on the Garcia-Campbell card, which airs live on DAZN.