Artur Beterbiev-Adam Deines title defense postponed

Artur Beterbiev cannot seem to catch a break.

Beterbiev’s defense of the WBC and IBF world light heavyweight titles against Adam Deines will have to wait as he tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Monday evening.



No word on when the fight will be rescheduled to.

The fight was scheduled to take place on January 30 at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia and stream live on ESPN+. The two were originally scheduled to square off on October 23, but Beterbiev suffered a rib injury during training camp.



Beterbiev (15-0, 15 knockouts), who is originally Khasavyurt, Russia and now resides in Montreal, Canada, won the vacant IBF title in November 2017, knocking out Germany’s Enrico Koelling. Beterbiev would make two successful defenses before facing then-WBC titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a unification bout, dropping the Ukraine fighter three times before ending matters in round 10.



The 35-year-old, who is ranked No. 1 at 175 pounds by The Ring, is now promoted by Top Rank.

Deines (19-1, 10 KOs) has not fought since September 28 of last year, knocking out journeyman Yevgenii Makhteienko in round 2. Deines, who is also originally from Russia and now resides in Magdeburg, Germany, has won his last two bouts since suffering the only loss of his career at the hands of unbeaten Fanlong Meng of China on July 1 of last year.

