The BWAA announces its 2020 Award Nominations

This was a strange and special year in boxing, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on the sport and throughout the world.

Boxing still went on. Fights took place, and some big ones, featuring great comebacks and amazing finishes.

On Monday, the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), which has been in existence for 94 years and selects the best of the best in boxing every year, released its award nominees for 2020.

The BWAA will be combining its awards ceremony for 2020 and 2021 together, which will make it the largest awards gala in the long history of the organization. Because of the truncated boxing year, the organization will only present six awards for 2020.

The BWAA already named Katie Taylor as its 2020 Female Fighter of the Year for a second-consecutive year, a distinction she also shares as The Ring’s two-time Female Fighter of the Year.

So, below are the nominees for the five remaining categories. Only full BWAA members are permitted to vote.

Based on their signature victories of 2020, Tyson Fury and Teofimo Lopez Jr. top the list of nominees for the Sugar Ray Robinson Award for BWAA Fighter of The Year. Canelo Alvarez, The Ring and BWAA’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, is also included on the BWAA ballot after his domination over Callum Smith. Fury and Lopez Jr. shared the Fighter of the Year award for The Ring.

The Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award for the BWAA Fight of the Year includes Carlos Gongora-Ali Akhmedov, Juan Francisco Estrada-Carlos Cuadras II, Masayoshi Nakatani-Felix Verdejo and the classic between Jose Zepeda-Ivan Baranchyk, which was The Ring’s 2020 Fight of the Year selection.

The BWAA award winners will be announced Friday, January 22, 2021, and are voted on by due-paying full BWAA members.

BWAA 2020 Award Nominees for:

Sugar Ray Robinson Award Fighter of The Year 2020

Canelo Alvarez

Gervonta Davis

Tyson Fury

Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Errol Spence Jr.

Joe Smith Jr.

Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award Fight of the Year 2020

Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz

Carlos Gongora-Ali Akhmedov

Juan Francisco Estrada-Carlos Cuadras II

Masayoshi Nakatani-Felix Verdejo

Alexander Povetkin-Dillian Whyte

Jose Zepeda-Ivan Baranchyk

Eddie Futch Award Trainer of the Year 2020

Robert Garcia

Sugar Hill

Derrick James

Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Eddy Reynoso

Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2020

Keith Connolly

Peter Kahn

David McWater

Rick Mirigian

Eddy Reynoso

John McCain-Bill Crawford Courage Award 2020

Magomed Abdusalamov family

Mark Breland

Pritchard Colon

Derrick James

Jose Santa Cruz

