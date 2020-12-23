Misael Lopez (11-0) added to Dibella roster

Unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Misael Lopez has signed a promotional deal with DiBella Entertainment, it was announced Tuesday evening.

“I first saw Misael fight on one of my ShoBox undercards and was very impressed with how he handled the pressure as the underdog to come out victorious,” said Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment. “I am friendly with his managers, Jerry Casarez and world champion Jamel Herring, who came to me with this opportunity, and I am happy to work with them and Lyle Green (of Sheer Sports). Lopez is a great young talent with a bright future…and he’s willing to accept real fights to prove it.”

The fight DiBella is referring to took place in September 2018, when the 11-0 Lopez defeated James Wilkins in a clash of unbeaten fighters at 130 pounds. Lopez would go on to in his next two bouts.

In his last bout on October 4 of last year, Lopez originally won a one-sided decision over journeyman Nestor Robledo in Houston, Texas, but the result of the fight was overturned by the Texas Commission to a No Decision two weeks later after Lopez tested for traces of marijuana.

“Misael suffered a career setback when his last win was changed to a ‘No Contest’ after he tested positive for weed,” said DiBella. “I think he’s learned his lesson, but I’m not going to blackball somebody because he smoked a joint.”

Lopez, who is originally from Agua Prieto, Mexico and now resides in Denver, Colorado, began going to the gym as a boy after his father took him to learn how to fight after being bullied. Throughout junior high and high school, Lopez excelled in both boxing and soccer.

As a boxer, Lopez compiled an amateur record of 50-5, winning gold medals at the 2008 Ringside World Championships, the 2010 Colorado State Silver Gloves Tournament, the Colorado State Golden Gloves Tournament in 2009 and 2015, and the 2015 Gene Lewis Invitational Tournament.

Still trained by his father out of House of Pain Boxing Gym in Aurora, Colorado, Lopez turned professional in May 2016, and is now co-managed by First To Fight Management and Sheer Sports.

“(WBO junior lightweight titleholder) Jamel Herring and I are thrilled to have our fighter sign with Lou DiBella,” said Jerry Casarez of First to Fight Management. “Lou is a Hall-of-Fame promoter, who has worked with the biggest names in the sport, so I know the future is very promising for Misael Lopez.”

At age 24, Lopez believes he is just beginning to scratch the surface of what could be a promising career and is grateful for the opportunity provided to him by DiBella.

“I’m very blessed for this opportunity,” said Lopez. “I’m excited to work with a great promoter like Lou DiBella and am ready for what’s coming ahead.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing