Ring junior flyweight champ Hiroto Kyoguchi signs with Matchroom Boxing

Ring Magazine junior flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, it was announced Wednesday morning.

“I’m delighted to welcome two-division world champion and Ring Magazine king Hiroto Kyoguchi to the Matchroom Boxing team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “As we continue our global expansion, we welcome our first Japanese world champion to Matchroom and look forward to our first show there in 2021. I look forward to a long and successful relationship with him and his manager Eddy Reynoso.”



Reynoso, who also trains newly-crowned Ring Magazine super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, runs No Boxing No Life Management.



“It is an honor to work with the best promoter in the world in Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Reynoso, who also trains unbeaten junior lightweight contender Oscar Valdez, WBC junior featherweight titleholder Luis Nery, unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia and heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez. “Thanks also to Hiroto Kyoguchi for having the confidence to let me represent him. We look forward to a big future together.”



Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 knockouts), who resides in Tokyo, Japan, last fought on October 1 of last year, defeating Tetsuya Hisada by unanimous decision, successful defending his Ring Magazine and WBA titles. Kyoguchi won the Ring Magazine and WBA titles in December 2018, stopping South Africa’s Hekkie Budler in round 10.



The 27-year-old also won a world title belt at 105 pounds. Kyoguchi won the IBF title by defeating Jose Argumedo of Mexico in July 2017. He would make two successful defenses of the IBF title against Carlos Buitrago and Vince Parras, respectively, before deciding to move up to 108 pounds.



Kyoguchi made his pro debut at the age of 22 in April 2016.

No word yet on when Kyoguchi will return to the ring, but he is confident he will continue on his current successful run.



“I am confident that I will give it my all and show honor in this sport as a proud Japanese world champion,” said Kyoguchi. “I’m ready!”



