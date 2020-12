Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) is back and answers questions from the media ahead of his mandatory title defense against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) on December 18, 2020 at the Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN. Golovkin is The Ring’s No. 1-rated middleweight (and he’s been in the magazine’s 160-pound rankings for nine years); Szeremeta is rated No. 6.