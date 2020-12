The Ring’s Cynthia Conte spoke with Chris “The Heat” van Heerden (28-2-1, 12KOs), a welterweight veteran from South Africa. Van Heerden will be stepping in the ring against undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis (26-0, 24 KOs), December 19 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Conn., live on Showtime.