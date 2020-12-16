Wilfredo Mendez falls ill after weigh-in, title defense against Alexis Diaz canceled on day of fight

Wilfredo "Bimbito" Méndez/Photo Credit - Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

Wilfredo Mendez will not defend his WBO strawweight title after all.

The Ring No. 4-rated 105-pounder was set to face Venezuela’s Alexis Diaz in a 12-round main event at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, on Wednesday evening.

However, it was reported by Frases De Boxeo late in the afternoon that the 24-year-old Puerto Rican had withdrawn after feeling ill following Tuesday’s weigh-in.

Mendez (16-1, 6 knockouts) was slated to defend his title for the third time since capturing the belt in August 2019 with a unanimous decision over Victorio Saludar.

Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs) was supposed to fight for the first time in 15 months, but in the end, it was all for naught.

The main event was replaced with a 10-round affair between fellow strawweights Erick Rosa Pacheco and Byron Castellon (15-14-3, 2 KOs), but it was Pacheco (2-0) who dominated much of the action to score a unanimous decision victory.

Rounding out the remainder of the undercard, Windry Martinez and Luis Salazar squared off in an eight-round contest between unbeaten junior welterweights. However, it was Salazar (15-0, 3 KOs) who dropped Martinez (8-1, 5 KOs) on his back with a right hand in round two en route to a split decision win.

Earlier in the night, Amanda Serrano knocked out Dahiana Santana in the first round in a rematch to notch her 25th consecutive victory.