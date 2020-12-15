Charles Conwell is in a great state of mind for his Thursday night rumble

It’s now over a year and two fights ago, and Charles Conwell is in a great state of mind. The 23-year-old junior middleweight from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has benefitted from the great healer—time.

Around the holiday season last year, the former U.S. Olympian was battling with the emotional anguish of the Patrick Day fight. Today, he has a six-month-old daughter who’s just learning to crawl, and a different outlook, a more positive perspective. He’s also fighting.

This Thursday, Conwell (13-0, 10 knockouts) will take on undefeated Madiyar Ashkeyev (14-0, 7 KOs) from Freddie Roach’s fabled Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

More importantly, Conwell is returning back to who Charles Conwell is.

“I think I’ve improved a lot in a year, just my overall game and I look back at what I did, power, strength, and I’m boxing more,” Conwell said. “I’m always looking to improve. I have to jab better, let my hands go more.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has not exactly slowed down Conwell. He’s fighting for the third time this year, but he was hoping to fight five times this year.

But 2021 could be an even bigger year for him.

“My goal for 2021 is to fight guys with more experience, guys who have been there and fought in world title fights,” Conwell said. “By the end of the year, I would like to be in a title eliminator. Right now, I feel really good. I’m back in the ring consistently, and I feel different.

“My daughter has changed my life. I want so much more, and I have someone to take care of and someone I need to concern myself with.”

Otha Jones, Conwell’s trainer, sees his fighter returning to himself. His state of mind is translating into the ring.

“Charles is maturing and he is growing, and if the Patrick Day fight has affected him, he wouldn’t be where he is, he’s getting past it,” Jones said. “Charles’ defense is far tighter and to be honest, his mind was fragile after the Day fight, the fact the he believes in his team, that’s pushed him through. I’ve had this kid since was 13, and he just wanted to fight.

“I expect fans will see a Charles Conwell to dominate a guy who has been dominating his opponents. I expect to see Charles let his hands go.”

It appears, Conwell, through time, is letting something else go, too.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.