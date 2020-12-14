Eimantas Stanionis faces Janer Gonzalez on FS1 PBC card this Wednesday

Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Welterweight prospect Eimantas Stanionis will face Janer Gonzalez Wednesday night, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) officially announced Monday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will headline a ‘FS1 PBC Fight Night’ telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).



Stanionis (11-0, 8 knockouts), who is originally from Lithuania and now lives and trains in the Los Angeles area, took a major step forward towards contender status in his last bout on November 9, knocking out former prospect Justin DeLoach in round 9.

The 26-year-old Stanionis also has victories over Levan Ghvamichava, Samuel Figueroa, and a knockout victory over Julio Cesar Sanchez in his previous fight on December 21. Promoter Tom Brown anticipates another strong showing against Gonzalez Wednesday night.



“Eimantas Stanionis continued his ascent up the welterweight rankings with an emphatic victory in November and will return to FS1 on December 16 with a sturdy test in Janer González,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.



Gonzalez (19-3-1, 15 KOs), who resides in Cartagena, Colombia, last fought on November 15 of last year, losing by knockout to hard-hitting Ivan Golub. In his previous fight on February 23 of last year, Gonzalez was stopped after round 6 by contender Jamal James.

The 33-year-old was unbeaten in his first 20 bouts until he suffered his first loss as a pro to Radzhab Butaev in November 2017.



In the co-feature, Jose Perez will square off against Jose Edgardo Garcia in an eight-round featherweight bout.



Perez (8-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oak Hills, California stopped overmatched Jesus Sandoval in his last bout on November 16 of last year. Perez is unbeaten in his last seven bouts since losing by knockout to Jose Vargas in October 2017.



Garcia (13-0-2, 9 KOs), who is originally from Honduras and now resides in Houston, Texas, fought to a split-decision draw against Francisco Pina in his last bout on March 14. The draw ended a streak of six consecutive knockout victories.

Eumil Felix Marcial will make his pro debut Andrew Whitfield (3-1, 2 KOs) of Lewiston, Idaho in a six-round bout.



The 25-year-old Marcial, who resides in Zamboanga City in the Philippines and is trained by Freddie Roach, was an amateur standout who qualified for the Olympic Games that will take place next year in Tokyo, Japan.

Rounding out the card will be lightweight Fernando Molina (3-0, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico facing Los Angeles’ Teodoro Alonso (3-2) in six-round bout and Michael Angeletti of Spring, Texas making his pro debut against Tacoma’s Jerrell Barbour (1-0) in a four-round junior featherweight bout.

