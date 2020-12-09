Ruben Torres steps in to face Jose Luis Rodriguez on December 20

Lightweight prospect Ruben Torres

Opportunity knocked for lightweight prospect Ruben Torres and he was more than happy to answer the door.

Torres will now step in and face Jose Luis Rodriguez on Sunday, December 20, it was announced on Monday afternoon. The eight-round bout will take place at Omega Products International in Corona, California, and will headline a three-fight 3.2.1 Boxing card, which will be streamed live on Thompson Boxing Promotions’ website, as well as its YouTube and Facebook pages (6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT).

Torres will replace fellow prospect and stablemate Michael Dutchover, who recently had to withdraw from the fight. No reason was given for Dutchover’s withdrawal.

“We had some unfortunate situations occur for Michael Dutchover’s past two fights but Ruben Torres is willing to step up and we’re excited to see his bout,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “This card is one of the best we’ve put together and we’re truly excited to see it come to fruition. We understand this year has been hard but we’re making the most of it and bringing the fans live, free boxing.”

The unbeaten Torres (13-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Santa Monica, California, is hoping to build off the success of his most recent fight on July 26, knocking out gatekeeper Oscar Bravo, of Chile, in Round 6. It was only the second time Bravo had ever been stopped thus far in his pro career.

Torres hopes to close out 2020 with a solid win and is eager to break through next year.

“I am happy to get the fight but it is bittersweet since my teammate Michael Dutchover doesn’t get this opportunity,” said Torres. “I have stayed in the gym with my coach Danny Zamora and was helping with camp already, so I am ready to step up and headline the card. I’m looking forward to putting on a great performance against Rodriguez.”

Like Bravo, Rodriguez has faced some of the best contenders and prospects at 135 and 140 pounds.

In his most recent bout on March 30 of last year, Rodriguez (25-13-1, 13 KOs), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, lost by unanimous decision to former junior welterweight title challenger Antonio Orozco. In his previous fight six weeks prior, the 34-year-old fought to a majority draw against then-unbeaten Bakhtiyar Eyubov.

Rodriguez has also suffered defeats at the hands of Mario Barrios, Sharif Bogere and Jose Pedraza.

In the co-feature, Saul Sanchez (14-1, 8 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Pacoima, will square off against Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of nearby Santa Ana, in an eight-round junior bantamweight bout.

Opening the Thompson Boxing card will be a six-round bout between junior middleweight Richard Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs), of nearby Rancho Cucamonga, and Jackson, Mississippi’s Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.