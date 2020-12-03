On this day: Thomas Hearns outsmarts Wilfred Benitez, Gomez stops Pintor in a classic

Hearns (left) rocks Benitez. Photo from The Ring archive

On December 3, 1982 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Thomas Hearns snared his second divisional championship, the WBC 154-pound title, at the expense of fellow great Wilfred Benitez. “The Hitman” scored an official knockdown and was on the end of a highly dubious one before securing a 15-round majority decision. In truth, Hearns appeared to have won the bout with room to spare. The fight of the night, however, was a Puerto Rico-Mexico clash between WBC junior featherweight titleholder Wilfredo Gomez and Lupe Pintor, who’d vacated his WBC 118-pound strap and moved north. It doesn’t get much better than this. The third session was voted The Ring Magazine Round of the Year and both warriors fought their hearts out in a wonderful encounter. Gomez prevailed via 14th-round stoppage.