Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. drops Jeyson Minda three times, scores fourth-round stoppage

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. dropped late-substitute Jeyson Minda three times en route to a fourth-round stoppage at the Parque Revolucion in his hometown of Culiacan, Mexico on Friday.

Chavez, campaigning as a light heavyweight, snaps a two-bout losing streak and improves to 52-5-1 (34 knockouts).

The 34-year-old Chavez last fought on September 25, losing by technical decision to unbeaten Mario Cazares. That defeat followed his ignominious surrender to super middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs in December of last year. Originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, the Jacobs-Chavez card was moved to Phoenix, Arizona after the Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Chavez for avoiding random drug tests. When the fight was over the Arizona commission also placed him on suspension.

Minda accepted the fight earlier this week after a disagreement between Chavez and original opponent Nicolas Masseroni of Argentina.

With his famous father looking on from ringside, Chavez looked worse for wear in the opening session and caught several flush shots to the head that produced blood. However, that was the only meaningful offense from Minda, who began absorbing punishment in Round 2 when Chavez let his hands go. Several left hooks to the body connected and one of them produced a knockdown.

Minda fought back gamely in the third, but another left hook to the body put him over. Once again he fought back bravely, but it was only a matter of time before a body blow produced more damage. Sure enough, a minute into Round 4, another left hook to the ribs followed by a right to the head hurt Minda. Moments later, an overhand right put him down and the fight was stopped at 1:18.

Chavez stated afterwards that he’s willing to face the top fighters at 175 pounds but that is likely to be a hard sell.

Minda (14-3-1, 8 KOs), who is originally from Quito, Ecuador and now resides in Salem Massachusetts, has now lost three of his last four bouts, including one to heavyweight prospect Tyrone Spong on August 31 of last year.

