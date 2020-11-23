Reiya Konishi tests positive for COVID-19, Katsunari Takayama fight is off

News has reached The Ring that Reiya Konishi has tested positive for COVID-19 and his bout with former four-time strawweight titleholder Katsunari Takayama has been called off.

The two fighters were due to meet on Monday at the Bunka Center in Sanda, Japan.

This is the latest fight in Japan to be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, WBA junior flyweight titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of his bout with Thanongsak Simsri.

The Konishi bout would have marked Takayama’s return to professional boxing following a four-year hiatus.

It is unknown at this point if the fight is indefinitely cancelled or just postponed.

The Ring staff wishes Konisha a speedy recovery.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright