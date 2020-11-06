Photos: Devin Haney, Yuriorkis Gamboa make weight for WBC lightweight title fight

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Yuriorkis Gamboa both weighed in at the 135-pound limit Friday, a day before they’ll meet in a 12-round lightweight bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, California.

Haney (24-0, 15 knockouts) will be making his second defense of the WBC lightweight title, while Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) will be trying to return to championship status after nearly nine years without a major world title.

Gamboa, who is 17 years older than Haney at 38, will be fighting for the first time in exactly one year, when he was stopped in round 12 by Gervonta Davis. Haney last fought two days after that fight, outpointing Alfredo Santiago.

Also on the card, Filip Hrgoviç (11-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 242.6 pounds for his ten-round bout with Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs), who weighed 248 pounds. Zhang Zhilei (21-0, 16 KOs) weighed in at 259.6 pounds for his bout against Devin Vargas (22-6, 9 KOs), who was 233 pounds.

The fights will air live on DAZN in the United States.

Other weights

Eight rounds: Reshat Mati (146) vs. Marcos Mojica (146.4)

Six rounds: Raymond Ford (125.8) vs. (Rafael Reyes 123)

Six rounds: Arthur Biyarslanov (141) vs. Juan Jose Martinez (141.8)

Eight rounds: Darren Cunningham (122.6) vs. Juan Gabriel Medina (121.4)