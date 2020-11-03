The Boxing Esq. Podcast, Ep. 60 – Scott Shaffer

The Ring is proud to present “The Boxing Esq. Podcast with Kurt Emhoff”. Emhoff, an attorney based in New York City, is a top boxing manager who has represented over 10 world champions in his 20-plus years in the sport.

His guest on this episode is boxing writer and attorney Scott Shaffer. They analyzed last weekend’s busy schedule of fights including Usyk-Chisora, Inoue-Moloney and Davis-Santa Cruz. They also discussed recent comments by Deontay Wilder breaking his silence after Fury-Wilder III fell through, the proposed “Junior Heavyweight” division the WBC is implementing and the continuing saga of the Canelo lawsuit.

This will be Kurt’s last show as host of the Boxing Esq. Podcast but he is passing it on to Scott to host.