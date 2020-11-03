Tourist Information: Louis Theroux, British filmmaker and journalist

Louis Theroux is a British documentary filmmaker, journalist, broadcaster, and author. He has received two British Academy Television Awards and a Royal Television Society Television Award.

Theroux’s work has been seen by hundreds of millions of viewers over the course of his 25 year career working at the BBC. Few journalists have been able to reveal more from their subjects (and us in the process) than Theroux. I thought it might be useful to explore Theroux’s career on the basis of how journalists who cover boxing could learn from his techniques and insights how to better illuminate the universal from the specific, especially from the environment of intense subcultures, which boxing most certainly is.