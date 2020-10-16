Weights for Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez Jr. faceoff after their weigh-in (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

WBC Franchise/Ring Magazine/WBA and WBO lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 knockouts) and IBF titlist Teofimo Lopez Jr. (15-0, 12 KOs) weighed in on Friday for the megafight Saturday night on ESPN (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT) from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The two needed some spacing when they faced off after each made the 135-pound weight limit. After they got off the scales, Lopez stepped to Lomachenko, and in an uncharacteristic move, Lomachenko actually came back at Lopez.

“I’m ready,” Lopez said. “I tested negative, he tested negavite, let’s do it. I’m going to play it smart and now everyone gets to see it. We’re going to take over.”

Lomachenko countered with, “I know what I need to do in the ring. I want to go 12 rounds, I want to fight in all 12 rounds.”

Weights for the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez card

ESPN (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

12 Rounds – Lightweight

Ring/WBC Franchise/WBO/IBF/WBA World Titles

Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), Brooklyn, N.Y., 135 pounds vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs), Akkerman, Ukr., 135 pounds

Stats: 23, 5’8, 68.5″ Stats 32, 5’7, 65.5″

Corner: Teofimo Lopez Sr. Corner: Anatoliy Lomachenko

10 Rounds – Jr. Welterweight

Arnold Barboza Jr. (24-0, 10 KOs), South El Monte, Calif., 140 pounds vs. Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs), Oklahoma City, Okla., 140 pounds

Stats: 28, 5’9, 72″ Stats: 26, 5’10, 72″

8 Rounds – Super Middleweight

Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV, 169 pounds vs. Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs), Brooklyn, N.Y., 169 pounds

Stats: 34, 5’9 Stats: 23, 6’1, 73″

10 Rounds – Jr. Welterweight

Josue Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs), Bronx, N.Y., 142 pounds vs. Kendo Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs), San Antonio, Texas, 142 pounds

Stats: 22, 5’8, 69.5 Stats: 26, 5’10, 67″

8 Rounds – Featherweight

John Vincent Moralde (23-3, 13 KOs), General Santos City, Phil., 127 pounds vs. Jose Enrique Vivas (19-1, 10 KOs), Montebello, Calif., 128 pounds

Stats: 26, 5’7, 71″ Stats: 26, 5’6, 66″

6 Rounds – Welterweight

Quinton Randall (6-0, 2 KOs), Houston, Texas, 147 pounds vs. Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs), Vieques, P.R., 146 pounds

Stats: 30, 6’0 Stats: 26, 5’10

4 Rounds – Welterweight

Jahi Tucker (1-0, 1 KO), Deer Park, N.Y., 145 pounds vs. Charles Garner (1-0, 0 KOs), Buffalo, N.Y., 142 pounds

Stats: 17, 5’11, 68″ Stats: 26, 5’9

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.