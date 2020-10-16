Weights for Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez
WBC Franchise/Ring Magazine/WBA and WBO lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 knockouts) and IBF titlist Teofimo Lopez Jr. (15-0, 12 KOs) weighed in on Friday for the megafight Saturday night on ESPN (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT) from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
The two needed some spacing when they faced off after each made the 135-pound weight limit. After they got off the scales, Lopez stepped to Lomachenko, and in an uncharacteristic move, Lomachenko actually came back at Lopez.
“I’m ready,” Lopez said. “I tested negative, he tested negavite, let’s do it. I’m going to play it smart and now everyone gets to see it. We’re going to take over.”
Lomachenko countered with, “I know what I need to do in the ring. I want to go 12 rounds, I want to fight in all 12 rounds.”
Weights for the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez card
ESPN (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
12 Rounds – Lightweight
Ring/WBC Franchise/WBO/IBF/WBA World Titles
Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), Brooklyn, N.Y., 135 pounds vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs), Akkerman, Ukr., 135 pounds
Stats: 23, 5’8, 68.5″ Stats 32, 5’7, 65.5″
Corner: Teofimo Lopez Sr. Corner: Anatoliy Lomachenko
10 Rounds – Jr. Welterweight
Arnold Barboza Jr. (24-0, 10 KOs), South El Monte, Calif., 140 pounds vs. Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs), Oklahoma City, Okla., 140 pounds
Stats: 28, 5’9, 72″ Stats: 26, 5’10, 72″
8 Rounds – Super Middleweight
Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs), Las Vegas, NV, 169 pounds vs. Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs), Brooklyn, N.Y., 169 pounds
Stats: 34, 5’9 Stats: 23, 6’1, 73″
10 Rounds – Jr. Welterweight
Josue Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs), Bronx, N.Y., 142 pounds vs. Kendo Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs), San Antonio, Texas, 142 pounds
Stats: 22, 5’8, 69.5 Stats: 26, 5’10, 67″
8 Rounds – Featherweight
John Vincent Moralde (23-3, 13 KOs), General Santos City, Phil., 127 pounds vs. Jose Enrique Vivas (19-1, 10 KOs), Montebello, Calif., 128 pounds
Stats: 26, 5’7, 71″ Stats: 26, 5’6, 66″
6 Rounds – Welterweight
Quinton Randall (6-0, 2 KOs), Houston, Texas, 147 pounds vs. Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs), Vieques, P.R., 146 pounds
Stats: 30, 6’0 Stats: 26, 5’10
4 Rounds – Welterweight
Jahi Tucker (1-0, 1 KO), Deer Park, N.Y., 145 pounds vs. Charles Garner (1-0, 0 KOs), Buffalo, N.Y., 142 pounds
Stats: 17, 5’11, 68″ Stats: 26, 5’9
