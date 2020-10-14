Trainer Peter Fury tests positive for COVID-19, Savannah Marshall-Hannah Rankin world title bout is off
Savannah Marshall. Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing
14
Oct
Savannah Marshall’s trainer, Peter Fury, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The WBO middleweight title fight against Hannah Rankin is off Saturday’s Matchroom Boxing card.
All other fighters and teams tested negative.
The fight will be rescheduled in due course and our best wishes are with Peter.
Press release issued by Matchroom Boxing.
GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE) or Subscribe