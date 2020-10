Weights from South Africa’s first post-lockdown card

Boyd Allen is ready for his test against Brandon Thysse (Photo by Droeks Malan)

Weights from South Africa

All the participants in South Africa’s first post COVID19 lockdown tournament presented by Golden Gloves Promotions, entitled “Back4Battle,” made weight.

In the main event, Boyd Allen (5-0-1, 4 knockouts) on Brandon Thysse (12-2-1, 10 Kos) in a rematch of their 2019 encounter, won by Allen.

In the main supporting bout, hot prospect, Jabulani Makhense (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Erik Kapia (22-3-2, 4 KOs) in a welterweight encounter.

([email protected] Junior Middleweight Tournament Final, Allen’s WBA Pan African Junior Middleweight Title – 10 Rounds)

Boyd Allen 153.2 lbs vs Brandon Thysse 152.9 lbs

(Vacant WBA Pan African Welterweight Title – 10 Rounds)

Jabulani Makhense 146.5 lbs vs Erik Kapia 145.4 lbs

(Cruiserweight Bout – 10 Rounds)

Lebo Mashitoa 198.1 lbs vs Keaton Gomes 199.1 lbs

([email protected] Junior Middleweight Tournament Third Place Bout – 10 Rounds)

Roarke Knapp 153.2 lbs vs Tristan Truter 153.2 lbs

(Super Middleweight Bout – 6 Rounds)

Cowin Ray 167.4 lbs vs Karabo Mokupi 163.8 lbs