Saul Sanchez vs. Daniel Lozano to headline Boxeo Telemundo tonight

A crossroads clash between two fighters now competing at junior featherweight will headline tonight’s “Boxeo Telemundo” telecast.

Saul Sanchez will square off against gatekeeper Daniel Lozano at Osceola Heritage Park, in Kissimmee, Florida. The 10-round bout will air live on Telemundo (12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT).

Both fighters weighed in at the 122-pound limit at Thursday’s weigh-in.

The clash between Sanchez and Lozano is a must-win for both fighters. Because so much is on the line for both men, promoter Tuto Zabala believes the contest will produce solid ebb and flows from start to finish.

“Based on their styles, we expect an even fight,” Zabala told The Ring late Wednesday night. “Saul is making his debut on Boxeo Telemundo and he has to perform well. He is a young fighter who has a bright future ahead of him. We are glad to be working with him and Thompson Boxing (Promotions, which promotes Sanchez).

“For his part, Lozano has to win so he can continue in the sport. He is a veteran of 12 fights on Boxeo Telemundo with a record of 6-5-1 (on the program). He had a very important fight against the unbeaten Cuban Jorge Romero in his last bout on Boxeo Telemundo.”

Sanchez (13-1, 7 knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Pacoima, most recently fought on February 21, defeating Victor Trejo Garcia by unanimous decision over eight rounds. Six months prior to the Garcia fight, Sanchez suffered his only loss as a pro, a split decision, at the hands of Puerto Rico’s Edwin Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old Sanchez has fought on television before, knocking out Brandon Leon Benitez on a “ShoBox” telecast on May 10 of last year.

Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs), who resides in Bowling Green, Florida, fought to a majority draw against Romero in his most recent bout on August 14. The draw snapped a string of five consecutive losses to prospects and contenders, including Carlos Castro, Lawrence Newton, Carlos Cuadras, Ricardo Espinoza and Joshua Greer.

Harry Keenan Cruz-Cubano (2-1) will square off against John Carrion, who will be making his pro debut, in a four-round, all- Puerto Rican welterweight showdown.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

