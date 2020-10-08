Emanuel Navarrete-Ruben Villa weights for ESPN’s Friday night title fight

Emanuel Navarette-Ruben Villa faceoff (Photo by Mikey Williams-Top Rank)

Emanuel Navarrete and Ruben Villa took to the scales Thursday afternoon for the the vacant WBO featherweight title, taking place Friday night on ESPN (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center.

The 25-year-old Navarrete (32-1, 1 NC, 28 knockouts) is on a 26-fight winning streak that dates back to 2012. He’s beaten Isaac Dogboe twice, once by stoppage that won him the WBO junior featherweight title. He’s stopped his last five opponents within the distance.

The 23-year-old Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) is undefeated as a pro.

(ESPN, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

(Vacant WBO Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Emanuel Navarrete 126 lbs vs. Ruben Villa 125 lbs

(Alimkhanuly’s WBO Global Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds)

Janibek Alimkhanuly 159.6 lbs vs. Gonzalo Coria 158.6 lbs

(ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Elvis Rodriguez 141.5 lbs vs. Cameron Krael 141.2 lbs

(Middleweight — 8 Rounds)

Lorenzo Simpson 156 lbs vs. Sonny Duversonne 154.8 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

Bryan Lua 131.6 lbs vs. Nelson Colon 131.6 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 4 Rounds)

Rashiem Jefferson 123.8 lbs vs. Steve Garagarza 123.5 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

Kahshad Elliott 152.8 lbs vs. Akeem Jackson 151.5 lbs

