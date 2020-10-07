Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, Brandun Lee score first round KOs on ShoBox

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Death by a thousand left hooks.

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica had a field day as he knocked down Nicklaus Flaz twice before stopping his opponent in the first round.

The bout served as the chief support to the 10-round junior middleweight contest between Charles Conwell and Wendy Toussaint on ShoBox.

Figueroa Bocachica dropped an aggressive Flaz early in the opening frame with a clean left hook. Flaz beat the count but continued to march forward with abandon.

Figueroa Bocachica buckled Flaz’s knees with an overhand right and followed up with another clean left hook to drop his man again with less than a minute remaining in the round.

Figueroa Bocachica (16-0, 11 knockouts), 21, of Detroit, Michigan, pounded Flaz with vicious lefts and rights before knocking him down to his knees for a third knockdown. Referee Johnny Callas immediately stopped the fight at 2:34.

Flaz (9-2, 7 KOs), 24, of Puerto Rico, suffered the first knockout of his five-year pro career.

Brandun Lee wasted no time on Wednesday.

The undefeated welterweight contender continued his mean streak with an impressive, brutal first-round knockout of Jimmy Williams, scoring three knockdowns en route to the emphatic outcome.

Coming into the fight, some in the boxing world felt that Williams would stand to be a solid test for Lee, who has never been past the fourth round.

But Lee (20-0), 18 knockouts), 21, of La Quinta, California, proved otherwise, as he connected with a stiff left hand out the gate.

Less than a minute into the round, Lee moved Williams to the ropes and landed with a lunging left hook that had his man in trouble along the ropes. Referee Danny Schiavone then ruled that the ropes held up Williams for the knockdown.

Just seconds later, Lee dropped Williams with a huge one-two combination, a left hook to the head, followed by an overhand right that left his opponent flat on his back.

Schiavone allowed the action to resume, but Lee connected with another one-two in the same part of the ring, and Williams was out cold. When his head hit the canvas, his body sprawled out across the bottom rope.

With the win, Lee has knocked out eight of his last 10 opponents inside the first round.

The time of the stoppage was 1:34.

Williams (16-4-2, 5 KOs, 1 NC), of West Haven, Connecticut, lost by knockout for the second time in his last two bouts.