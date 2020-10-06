Devin Haney stresses he’s not looking past Yuriorkis Gamboa on Nov. 7 

Devin Haney, The Ring's No. 2-rated lightweight, is waiting for his shot at Ring champ Lomachenko.

Yuriorkis Gamboa wanted those that were listening to know that he’s not “washed up,” during the announcement of his fight against WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney, slated for Nov. 7 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

Gamboa, the Cuban Olympic gold medalist, then received an interesting endorsement—from Haney (24-0, 15 knockouts).

“He’s a dangerous guy,” said Haney, who will be fighting for the first time since November 11, 2019, after undergoing shoulder surgery in December 2019 to repair a microscopic tear in his right labrum. “People shouldn’t look past Gamboa. I’m not. I’m healed and 100-percent and I feel great. Seeing how strong I am, I feel like haven’t lost anything.

“Gamboa is a tough guy, and lot of people don’t understand that. He took Tank Davis 12 rounds and the guy was in that fight for 12 rounds (in Dec. 2019), before he tore his Achilles.”

Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) underwent surgery himself in January 2020 to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

Haney, whose surgery took place after beating Alfredo Santiago by unanimous decision, stressed his first step back into the ring in almost a year had to be against someone formidable.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Haney said. “I’m okay. I’m beyond the soreness. People didn’t know. My right shoulder completely fell out of the socket in the 12th round.

“The whole time off has made me even hungrier.”

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.