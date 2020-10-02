Rick Mirigian adds to his roster signing Misael Rodriguez, Lindolfo Delgado and Miguel Contreras

Rick Mirigian

Before 2020, manager Rick Mirigian had one fighter. Granted, that one fighter was a special one, WBC/WBO junior welterweight titlist Jose Ramirez.

But it was just one.

As 2020 comes to a close, the respected 43-year-old fight manager now has eight, after Mirigian’s latest haul today, signing prospects Misael Rodriguez, Lindolfo Delgado and Miguel Contreras.

In August, the Fresno, California-based Mirigian pulled off a huge haul, signing southpaw featherweight star Ruben “RV4” Villa, junior welterweight Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro, lightweight Hector “El Finito” Tanajara and WBA “regular” junior bantamweight titlist Joshua “El Profesor” Franco.

Now, he’s added junior welterweight Delgado (11-0, 11 knockouts), middleweight Rodriguez (10-0, 10 KOs) and junior welterweight Miguel “Caveman” Contreras (11-0, 6 KOs).

Rodriguez won a bronze medal as a middleweight at the 2016 Olympics—and has over 500,000 Instagram followers.

“Rodriguez has a huge social media following, which shows how beloved he is in his own country,” Mirigian said. “He is undefeated and in Mexico, he’s a celebrity. There aren’t many Mexican fighters who have amassed that kind of social media following.

“He was a rare Mexican Olympic medalist, and the last one in the past 25 years or so. I have special things both inside the ring and outside the ring that I pursue for him.”

Delgado is considered like an Edgar Berlanga or Vergil Ortiz Jr., a hidden gem many promoters know about.

“Delgado is that type of fighter, like Berlanga and Ortiz, and he’s been under the radar,” Mirigian said. “I think I’ve teamed up with him at the right time, and promotionally, we’ll look to build fights around him in California.

“You don’t find too many fighters with that power. He was a secret in the sport, known by its best. He will not be a secret anymore with my plans.”

Contreras is coming off a big victory back in June, unseating previously undefeated Rolando Vargas.

“Contreras is only 90 minutes away from my home in Fresno,” said Mirigian, who is co-managing Contreras with Gabriel Flores Sr. “He’s also a free agent, and he proved himself on the world stage a few months ago, upsetting a very good fighter.

“Coach Flores has one of the best eyes out there for young talent. I plan on featuring Contreras on fights in the Fresno area, and he impressed many people in the boxing world, me included. When COVID-19 lifts, he’ll be a great addition to the Fresno area.”

The interesting point here is Mirigian teamed with Gabriel Flores Sr. to co-manage Contreras. Mirigian did considerable work with Gabriel Flores Jr., who signed with James Prince in May. Mirigian was instrumental in building Flores Jr.

