Barrientes twins set for U.S. TV debuts this Saturday on FS1

Undefeated prospects Ángel and Chávez Barrientes will fight for the first time under the Premier Boxing Champions banner this Saturday night.

The 18-year-old twins, born in Hawaii to a Mexican father and a Filipino mother, will be making their American debuts as well. They turned professional last November at the age of 17 and have fought twice in Tijuana, Mexico. With both now sporting a record of 2-0 (2 KOs), they will open a “PBC Fight Night” broadcast on FS1 from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Although the Barrientes twins plan to campaign as junior featherweights in the near future, they are scheduled for six-round featherweight bouts on this card. Ángel will fight Fernando Ibarra (2-3, 1 KO), while Chávez faces Ivan Varela (3-2, 0 KO).

Ángel, the younger brother by 13 minutes, is promising big things. “The world is going to see something special when my brother and I step in the ring this Saturday,” he told The Ring. “It’s our time to shine.”

Chávez added, “The hard work is done. We’ve been sparring the best fighters in boxing, so nothing will faze us when we make our FS1 televised debuts on PBC.”

The Barrientes brothers have a growing reputation on the gym scene, routinely sparring some of the biggest names in boxing. Among the fighters they sparred in preparation for this card are lightweights Gervonta Davis (who fights Leo Santa Cruz on October 31) and Felix Verdejo, as well as undefeated junior featherweight prospect Raeese Aleem.

When Ángel and Chávez were guests on “The Neutral Corner” boxing podcast in August, they hinted about signing with PBC. According to their publicist Mario Serrano, the Barrientes twins will be regular fixtures on PBC events going forward, and will be on the fast track to world title shots.

