Mikaela Mayer: Ewa Brodnicka is not on my level

Mikaela Mayer. Photo credit: Getty Images

Mikaela Mayer’s wish to fight for a world title is now a reality.

Mayer will challenge WBO junior lightweight titleholder Ewa Brodnicka on October 31, Top Rank announced Tuesday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Center and will precede the main event bout between The Ring Magazine/IBF/WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and Jason Moloney.

Both fights will stream live on ESPN+ (7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT).

Mayer (13-0, 5 knockouts), who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, became the mandatory challenger for the WBO title in her most recent fight on July 14, defeating Nigeria’s Helen Joseph over 10 one-sided rounds. The fight was originally scheduled for June 9 but Mayer tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before the fight.

After the victory over Joseph, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum promised Mayer an opportunity to fight for a major title before the end of 2020.

“[Mikaela] has asked to fight the champions and I am confident she will make a statement to the rest of the women in and around her weight class,” said Arum. “We’ve watched her progress since her pro debut and she has turned into one of the premier fighters in female boxing. This WBO belt will be the first of many world titles for Mikaela.”

The 30-year-old Mayer has dominated modest opposition thus far since turning pro in August of 2017. Rather than go into the fight as the underdog, Mayer believes she is a significant step-up in opposition for Brodnicka.

“I’ve made huge improvements to my boxing skills over the last 10 months,” said Mayer, who is trained by longtime USA Boxing coach Al Mitchell and is managed by George Ruiz. “You saw some of it in my last fight against Helen Joseph but I’ve reached a whole new level [during] this fight camp. I’m more than prepared for this WBO world championship fight and I will absolutely be going home with the belt. This fight will not go the distance. Ewa Brodnicka is not on my level and her time is up.”

Mayer, a former amateur standout, represented the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Brodnicka (19-0, 2 KOs), who resides in Warsaw, Poland, last fought on March 7, defeating Belgium’s Djemilla Gontaruk by unanimous decision. In her previous fight on October 4, Brodnicka had to grind out a split decision victory over Edith Soledad Matthysse of Argentina.

Last month, he 36-year-old made news by signing a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. She is confident her experience in world title fights will be too much for Mayer.

“I am excited that my title defense against Mikaela is happening in America, where I’ve always wanted to fight,” said Brodnicka, who will be making the fifth defense of her WBO title on October 31. “I am more than ready for this opportunity and I would like to thank my promoters Eddie Hearn and Mariusz Grabowski for helping make this fight a reality.”

Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, Brodnicka’s co-promoter, believes she can unify the division after defeating Mayer.

“Ewa Brodnicka has proved herself to be one of the best 130-pound fighters on the planet with four defenses of her WBO world title,” said Smith. “I’m backing her to make it five successful defenses when she meets the undefeated Mikaela Mayer on October 31. This is a top match-up at a time when women’s boxing grows from strength to strength.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

THE FOUR KINGS SPECIAL now at