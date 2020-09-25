Weights, judges, refs for the Charlo Showtime PPV this Saturday

The biggest boxing event since the pandemic struck will occur this Saturday from the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Conn., on a Showtime Pay-Per-View special doubleheader (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/$74.95) featuring the Charlo twins.

Each card will carry three fights.

One tripleheader will be headlined by WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo defending his belt against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The other tripleheader will feature WBC junior middleweight beltholder Jermell Charlo in a title unification bout against IBF/WBA titlist Jeison Rosario.

There will be five title fights on the six-card PPV.

The announcing team for the SHOWTIME PPV telecast is comprised of veteran sportscaster Brian Custer as the studio host. Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action, alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and four-time world champion Abner Mares.

Two Hall of Famers round out the telecast team: boxing historian Steve Farhood as unofficial scorer, and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. In addition, former world champion Raúl Marquez and sportscaster Alejandro Luna serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).

Below is the listing of the weights, ages, records, judges and referees for each bout.

WBC Middleweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermall Charlo, (30-0, 22 knockouts), 30 – 159 ¾ lbs.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko, (13-2, 10 KOs), 34 – 159 ½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey); Judges: David Sutherland (Oklahoma), Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas)

WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Brandon Figueroa, (20-0-1, 15 KOs), 23 – 122 lbs.

Damien Vazquez, (15-1-1, 8 KOs), 23 – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: Gary Rosato (Pennsylvania); Judges: John McKaie (New York), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut), Don Trella (Connecticut)

WBO Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

John Riel Casimero, (29-4, 20 KOs), 31 – 117 ¾ lbs.

Duke Micah, (24-0, 19 KOs), 27 – 117 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Steve Willis (New York); Judges: Julie Lederman (New York), John McKaie (New York), Tim Cheatham (Las Vegas)

CARD TWO:

(Following a 30-minute intermission hosted by MORNING KOMBAT)

WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound Unification Bout – 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo, (33-1, 17 KOs), 30 – 153 ¾ lbs.

Jeison Rosario, (20-1-1, 14 KOs), 25 – 153 ½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey); Judges: Steve Weisfeld (New Jersey), Glenn Feldman (Connecticut) John McKaie (New York)

WBC Vacant Super Bantamweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Luis Nery, (30-0, 24 KOs), 25 – 121 ½ lbs.

Aaron Alameda, (25-0, 13 KOs), 27 – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: Michael Ortega (Connecticut); Judges: Tom Carusone (Connecticut), Don Ackerman (New York), Julie Lederman (New York)

WBC Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Danny Roman, (27-3-1, 10 KOs), 30 – 121 ¼ lbs.

Juan Carlos Payano, (21-3, 9 KOs), 36 – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: John Callas (Connecticut); Judges: Don Trella (Connecticut), David Sutherland (Oklahoma), Kevin Morgan (New York)

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.