Tugstsogt Nyambayar defeats Cobia Breedy by split decision

Tugstsogt Nyambayar. Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Tugstsogt Nyambayar defeated Cobia Breedy by split decision tonight to improve to 12-1 (9 knockouts).

Two judges scored the fight 114-112 and 114-113 for “King Tug,” with Don Trella somehow having it 115-111 for Breedy. Despite the one bogus card, it was a bounce back win for Nyambayar, who came up short against Gary Russell Jr. his last time in the ring.

Things started fast and it looked like the fight could end early, yet it turned out to be a grueling, distance fight.

Prior to tonight, Breedy had only been down once in his pro career. Yet with only seconds remaining in the opening round, Nyambayar landed a flush one-two that dropped him. Halfway through the second, he was dropped again by a looping left hook.

After the rough start, Breedy shortened the distance and began working his way back into the bout. King Tug, the taller, longer fighter, did well on the outside, but appeared to struggle at times with Breedy’s hand speed at mid-range. The Barbados native, who now calls Maryland home, did some great work in the middle rounds.

By the late rounds, Breedy’s left eye was swollen and it began closing up on him. Still, he continued to show his toughness and fought on, putting plenty of leather on Nyambayar. The Mongolian had blood trickling from his nose and there were some nerves in his corner down the stretch.

Nyambar landed 190 of 580 total punches (33%), to 166 of 742 (22%) for Breedy. Both men landed exactly 51 jabs, with King Tug having the edge in power punching.

With this win, Nyambayar moves forward, but the jury remains on his standing in the featherweight division. Breedy, now 15-1 (5 KOs) suffered the first loss of his career, but raised his stock with his brave showing.

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His podcast “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.