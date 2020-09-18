Erickson Lubin is working his way back up the 154-pound ladder

Erickson Lubin. Photo by Amanda Westcott

It’s something that Erickson Lubin can’t exactly shake, and he’s okay with that. The 154-pound junior middleweight contender couldn’t survive the first round against Jermell Charlo in October 2017.

It’s a painful fact Lubin (22-1, 16 knockouts) is open to talk about. Just like he’s open to remind anyone inquiring that version of Erickson Lubin is different than the one about to fight Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) Saturday night in the main event of a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

The PBC card from the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut, will also feature a 10-round featherweight bout between Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar and unbeaten Cobia “Soldier” Breedy and a 10-round welterweight fight between rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Juan Carlos Abreu.

Lubin, a 24-year-old southpaw from Orlando, Florida, says he possesses the best boxing skills in the 154-pound division.

Should he win Saturday night, Lubin would be the mandatory opponent for the Jermell Charlo-Jeison Rosario title unification winner.

It could mean a redemption bout against Charlo.

“I’m not chasing Charlo, I’m chasing those titles, so if (Charlo wins), so be it,” Lubin said. “I’m definitely looking forward to a rematch with Charlo, but like I said, I’m looking forward to those titles. That’s what I’m chasing. Fighting for a world title at just 22 years old, it did a lot to my game. It brought me to another level. This next go-around for the title will definitely be different.

“Revenge is bittersweet. The best revenge (if he faces Charlo again) is success. If I get into the ring with Charlo once again, I’ll show him that I’m a totally different fighter. I’m looking forward to that.”

Gausha’s one loss came against Erislandy Lara and his draw came against Austin Trout. They’re both southpaws—as is Lubin.

Lubin made sure he did his homework, focusing on Gausha’s vulnerabilities.

“I did some studying of the Lara fight and the Trout fight, and a few other fights (of Gausha’s),” Lubin said. “My trainers look into that more than I do. They saw what they needed to see. I saw what I needed to see.

“We have a game plan that we’re ready to execute on Saturday night. I feel (Gausha) has a little problem against southpaws. I’m not looking at that. I have a game plan that I’m looking to execute. I have to come out there and win—but I also have to come out there and win in style.”

Lubin admits he reflects on his Charlo loss. But he has gained from it.

“It was definitely something to learn from, and it was also disappointing, because I dared to be great,” Lubin said. “I wanted to be one of those fighters to win a world title early. I definitely learned that experience is a great teacher.

“I took that from that fight, and I’m still bouncing back in a great way. I still want to take over this division. I feel like I’m more determined that (Gausha) is. I’m a couple of steps ahead of him.

“It means one more step to the title.”

