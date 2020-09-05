Jared Anderson batters Rodney Hernandez to fourth round stoppage

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Heavyweight Jared Anderson notched another knockout victory Saturday night, battering Rodney Hernandez before ending matters in round 4 Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anderson, who resides in Toledo, Ohio, improves to 6-0, 6 knockouts.

The highly-touted prospect, who signed a promotional deal with Top Rank before turning pro on October 26, last fought on July 16, knocking Hector Perez out in the opening round. He figured to get a decent test from Hernandez, who entered Saturday’s fight having lost his previous two fights after winning three fights in a row.



The shorter Hernandez was game, but was outgunned and outclassed as Anderson was the more-effective fighter, utilizing his ring generalship and quickness to keep Hernandez on the defensive.

Anderson continued breaking Hernandez down as the bout progressed. With less than a minute left in round 4, Anderson hurt Hernandez with a left uppercut to the head. Hernandez staggered back towards a corner, where a barrage of punches from Anderson dropped him to the canvas. Referee Robert Hoyle stopped the bout at 2:22.



Stats overwhelmingly favored Anderson, who landed 90 of 260 total punches (35 percent). Hernandez landed only 22 of 132 total punches (17 percent).

“I proved a point tonight,” said Anderson after the fight. “I can show I can box and not just knock people out.”



Hernandez, who resides in Modesto, California, drops to 13-10-2, 4 KOs.

Welterweight Benjamin Whitaker of San Antonio, Texas defeated D’Andre Smith by unanimous decision.



Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Whitaker, who improves to 14-4, 3 KOs.

Whitaker initiated exchanges and was much busier throughout the fight. Smith could have countered Whitaker’s offense, but rarely countered, only throwing one punch at a time.



Smith, who resides in Decatur, Georgia, suffers his loss as a pro and drops to 8-1, 5 KOs.



Junior lightweight Ruben Cervera of Colombia knocked out Rennard Oliver at 1:42 of the second round.

Cervera (13-2 1 NC, 11 KOs) has now won his last three bouts since losing by knockout to contender Miguel Marriaga on May 11 of last year.

The 23-year-old Cervera thought he dropped Oliver (7-3-3) with about 30 seconds left in the opening round, but the Nevada Athletic Commission ruled Rennard went down from a slip after watching a replay.

Midway through the fight, Cervera dropped Oliver down against the ropes with a straight right to the head. Oliver immediately went down to the canvas, prompting referee Robert Hoyle to immediately stop the fight.

