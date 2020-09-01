Women’s Ring Ratings Update: new rankings, Atomweight to Junior Lightweight

Amanda Serrano (right), the No. 1-rated featherweight and No. 5 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, versus Yamila Reynoso. Photo by Amanda Westcott - Showtime

After a successful and very well received launch last week, The Ring has continued compiling Top 5 rankings for the remaining eight divisions in which women’s boxing has seen a consistent level of activity during the past few years.

We have now compiled rankings for the atomweight, strawweight, junior flyweight, junior bantamweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight, featherweight and junior lightweight divisions.

These eight divisions, along with the six weight classes ranked in our first week (flyweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight), are our complete rankings for the time being, although the junior middleweight division will be added in the near future.

The remaining “traditional” divisions (light heavyweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight) do not have, for the time being, enough active competitors to warrant a viable worldwide ranking.

This week we also welcome two new members to The Ring Women’s Ratings Panel:

Mischa Merz – veteran journalist, author of two boxing memoirs, and currently a boxing gym owner in Melbourne, Australia, where she is the head coach at Mischa’s Boxing Central. Merz, a fulltime journalist (newspapers and magazines) for the past 30 years, is a former Australian amateur boxing champion and a masters Ringside world champion. She also won the 2009 U.S. Women’s National Golden Gloves title in the master’s class. She has served as coach for both male and female boxers in her country and in Papua New Guinea, and has worked as sparring partner with three world champions: Susie Ramadan, Diana Prazak and Alicia Ashley, as well as top amateurs and professionals in Australia and the U.S.

Michael Montero – a boxing writer for The Ring magazine, RingTV.com, and a regular guest on several national sports radio shows, Montero has done hosting, commentary and unofficial media scoring for live fight cards, and is also the host of “The Neutral Corner”, a YouTube program that can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel (audio can be heard on podcast platforms around the world). He sits on the divisional ratings committee for several publications.

Without further ado, let’s get to this week’s Women’s Ring Ratings Update:

After a quick deliberation, no changes were made to any of the rankings created on the first week, given that there was no significant action anywhere in the world to warrant it.

A definitive word is still being awaited from Jessica McCaskill and Delfine Persoon regarding their choice of weight class for the foreseeable future. Although certain comments have been made by both fighters, a more definitive announcement is expected before reassigning them to a different division.

In the following eight divisions, all championships are vacant. Therefore, any fight between the top two fighters in any division, as listed, will qualify for The Ring’s inaugural championship belt in that division.

One peculiarity of this week’s rankings is that three different fighters were voted unanimously by the entire panel to occupy the No. 1 position in their respective divisions. They are:

Monserrat Alarcón – 102 pounds (atomweight)

Yesica Bopp – 108 pounds (junior flyweight)

Marcela Acuña – 122 pounds (junior featherweight)

Here are the rankings in the eight divisions added this week (last week’s ratings remain unchanged, across all divisions):

Top Five – 102 pounds (atomweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Monserrat Alarcon

2 – Saemi Hanagata

3 – Fabiana Bytyqi

4 – Nao Ikeyama

5 – Mika Iwakawa

Top Five – 105 pounds (minimum weight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Christina Rupprecht

2 – Anabel Ortiz

3 – Yokasta Valle

4 – Etsuko Tada

5 – Ayaka Miyao

Top Five – 108 pounds (junior flyweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Yesica Bopp

2 – Kenia Enriquez

3 – Tsunami Tenkai

4 – Evelyn Bermudez

5 – Seniesa Estrada

Top Five – 115 pounds (junior bantamweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Guadalupe Martinez

2 – Jessica Chavez

3 – Diana Fernandez

4 – Esmeralda Moreno

5 – Adelaida Ruiz

Top Five – 118 pounds (bantamweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Daniela Bermudez

2 – Mariana Juarez

3 – Zulina Muñoz

4 – Maria Cecilia Roman

5 – Debora Dionicius

Top Five – 122 pounds (junior featherweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Marcela Acuña

2 – Jackie Nava

3 – Mayerlin Rivas

4 – Dina Thorslund

5 – Yamileth Mercado

Top Five – 126 pounds (featherweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Amanda Serrano

2 – Jelena Mrdjienovich

3 – Sarah Mahfoud

4 – Heather Hardy

5 – Jennifer Han

Top Five – 130 pounds (junior lightweight)

The Ring Champion: VACANT

1 – Maiva Hamadouche

2 – Terri Harper

3 – Hyun Mi Choi

4 – Mikaela Mayer

5 – Ewa Brodnicka

Click here for the women’s pound-for-pound rankings and divisional top fives of super middleweight, middleweight, welterweight, junior welterweight, lightweight and flyweight.

Follow Diego Morilla on Twitter @MorillaBoxing, and follow The Ring en Español on social media @ringenespanol