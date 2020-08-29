Erislandy Lara makes easy work of Greg Vendetti, winning wide decision on Fox card

Erislandy Lara/Photo by Stephanie Trapp TGB Promotions

It was an easy night of work for Erislandy Lara, who outboxed a brave Greg Vendetti over 12 rounds.

The bout served as the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The victory for Lara puts him in position to potentially fight the winner of the September 26 unification bout between Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosario at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

One judge scored it a surprising 116-112, with two others submitting a score of 117-111, all for Lara, who improved his winning streak to two fights.

Last August, he scored a second-round knockout of Ramon Alvarez, the older brother of superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Vendetti is finding some success, but Lara's championship pedigree is being showcased every round. #LaraVendetti #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/gFXK2Q3U80 — PBC (@premierboxing) August 30, 2020

Vendetti connected with a strong overhand left in the clinch that surprised Lara in the second round, but the latter controlled much of the action behind his jab and his signature straight left hand.

In the third round, Lara (27-3-3, 15 knockouts), who defected from Cuba in 2008 and resides in Houston, Texas, was working well off the jab and countering with straight left hands. Vendetti was trying to close the gap, but Lara was evasive and making him miss.

At the beginning of the fourth frame, Lara connected with a strong straight left hand on the jaw that momentarily lifted Vendetti off his feet.

Vendetti moved Lara to the ropes in round five and connected with a pair of short, quick left hooks to the body. Late in the frame, Lara countered Vendetti with a beautiful uppercut that stopped him in his tracks.

Vendetti closed the gap in round 7, but it was a boxing clinic for Lara, who countered effectively with the right hook, and crisp uppercuts with both hands.

Vendetti (22-4, 12 KOs), 30, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, won a secondary title last July but was thoroughly outclassed from pillar to post.

The fight was his first loss since a second-round stoppage in December 2018 at the hands of Michel Soro.

A counter right hook from Lara that landed behind the ear nearly sent Vendetti through the ropes in round 8. Lara, who was outpointed by Canelo in a non-title 154-pound bout in July 2014, then turned the tables on Vendetti, moving him to the ropes, and pot shotting him with the jab.

Lara’s first reign as WBA champ lasted from October 2014 until April 2018 when he was knocked down and beaten by former champion Jarrett Hurd in a split decision.

But even at the age of 37, Lara still proved to be marvelous. In round 10, he snapped the head of Vendetti back with a clean jab and continued to counter with the right hook.

According to Compubox, Lara connected on 161 of 658 punches (24 percent). Vendetti ( landed just 88 of 439 blows (20 percent).

It was all Lara in the 12th and final round. He punished Vendetti as he came in with effective counter right hooks and cruised to victory.