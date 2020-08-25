Abass Baraou: It’s a challenge for me to beat Jack Culcay

Abass Baraou. Photo courtesy of Team Sauerland

Rising junior middleweight Abass Baraou will meet former world title challenger Jack Culcay in a potential changing of the guard fight at the Havelstudios in Berlin on Friday.

Baraou (9-0, 6 knockouts) is looking forward to testing his skills against the vastly more experienced Culcay.

“I’m feeling really good for this fight, it’s a big opportunity for me,” Baraou told The Ring. “I think I’m ready to get this chance, and I’m happy the fight will happen in Germany.

“He’s experienced, his movement is good, he’s technically strong. It’s a challenge for me to beat him.

“I think I’m good at pressure. I had a lot of amateur fights, so I’m experienced. I’m in a good position to beat him. I don’t think he will stand my pressure and a lot of other things I will bring into the ring.”

Baraou is disappointed that the highly anticipated all-German clash won’t have a live crowd, though it will be available on German channel SPORT1.

“It would be good for fans to be in the arena to see this fight,” he said. “It’s a bit sad, but I’m focused on the biggest fight of my career.

Baraou has prepared himself for the biggest fight of his career in London under the tutelage of new trainer Adam Booth.

“Before coronavirus I started training with Adam for an upcoming fight that was canceled,” Baraou said. “Now, with the lockdown over, I came back to work with Adam for this fight.”

Nisse Sauerland of Sauerland Events is optimistic that Baraou can become the next German star.

“Abass has outstanding pedigree and his commitment and dedication to boxing is second to none,” enthused Sauerland. “Following a stellar amateur career, Abass has been matched aggressively since he turned pro, and we are incredibly confident in his ability.

“We previously promoted Culcay, so we are very aware of the threat he poses. But diamonds are created under pressure and we believe this is Abass’ breakout moment.

“Our plan is for Abass to become a world champion. August 28th is an IBF eliminator and the victor is in a great position to challenge for the title.”

Culcay turned professional in 2009 after a standout amateur career that culminated in winning gold at the 2009 World Championships. He is a former European junior middleweight champion and ran Demetrius Andrade close in a WBA 154-pound title fight, dropping a split decision in 2017. The now 34-year-old holds wins over Isaac Real (UD 12) and Dennis Hogan (UD 12). Culcay (28-4, 13 KOs) is on a three-fight win streak and last fought in June, outpointing Howard Cospolite by 12-round unanimous decision.

