Joey Spencer drops Shawn West twice, scores KO in round 4

Junior middleweight prospect Joey Spencer dropped Shawn West twice en route to a knockout victory in round 4 Saturday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.



With the victory, Spencer improves to 11-0, 8 knockouts.

The 20-year-old Spencer, who resides in Linden, Michigan, last fought on January 18, defeating Erik Spring by unanimous decision.

West, who is a boxer and mixed martial arts fighter, stopped Trey Metcalf, who was making his pro debut, in his last bout on February 1. The 31-year-old last fought in an MMA fight last month and was reportedly disqualified.

The stronger Spencer threw and landed two and three-punch combinations. West, who would switch from southpaw to conventional, looked to counter Spencer, connecting with an occasional left hook to the head.

About a minute into round 2, Spencer hurt West with a left-right combination. Moments later, Spencer landed a left-right combination to the head, dropping West to one knee. West was able to beat the count and fight back, connecting with a counter left hook to the head of Spencer.



Rather than follow up in round 3, Spencer was content to back up and bait West to initiate exchanges. West followed Spencer, but rarely took the initiative to throw anything of substance in the round.

Midway through round 4, Spencer stunned West with a combination to the head. West attempted to fight back, but another combination to the head dropped him to the canvas. Referee Jerry Cantu immediately stepped in and stopped the bout at 1:51, despite the protests by West.



Spencer landed 63 of 131 total punches (48 percent). West only connected 23 of 92 total punches (25 percent).

West, who resides in Davenport, Iowa, drops to 5-2, 3 KOs.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing