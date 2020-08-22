Sebastian Fundora stops Nathaniel Gallimore in 6 to remain unbeaten

Junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora. Photo credit: Dave Mandel/Showtime

Junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora remained unbeaten Saturday night, stopping Nathaniel Gallimore in round 6 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

With the win, Fundora improves to 15-0-1, 10 knockouts.



The 22-year-old, who lives and trains in Coachella, California, has now won his last two bouts since a draw against Jamontay Clark on August 31. Fundora last fought on February 22, defeating Australia’s Daniel Lewis in a clash of unbeaten prospects.



Gallimore lost by unanimous decision in his last bout to contender Erickson Lubin on October 26. The 32-year-old Gallimore is best known for knocking out Jeison Rosario in April 2017. Rosario defeated Julian Williams in January to become the IBF and WBA junior middleweight title.

Based on the level of opposition he had faced throughout his career, Gallimore figured to provide a stiff test, but Fundora took control after the first round.

Fundora, who stands 6’6”, was effective working on the inside, willing to trade left hooks to land his own and also connect with lead and counter right hands to the head. As the bout progressed, his punches began taking their toll on Gallimore, who’s punch output dropped significantly.



By round 5, Fundora was in complete control, battering Gallimore around the ring. Fundora let his hands go during the following round and a left hand to the head stunned Gallimore. Fundora followed up, forcing Gallimore up against the ropes, landing several punches until referee Ray Corona stepped in and stopped the bout at 1:28.

Fundora, who is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz, threw a total of 484 punches, connecting on 168 of them (35 percent). Gallimore connected on only 35 of 129 total punches (27 percent).

Gallimore, who is originally from Kingston, Jamaica and now resides in Chicago, Illinois, drops to 21-5-1, 17 KOs.

