Saul Juarez-Axel Aragon headlines Boxeo Telemundo card on Friday

Saul Juarez. Photo courtesy of BoxingScene

A crossroads bout between former world title challengers will headline the next “Boxeo Telemundo” card.

Saul Juarez and Axel Aragon will square off Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The 10-round junior flyweight bout will air live on Telemundo (12 AM ET/ 9 PM PT).

Juarez and Aragon are coming off losses in their last fight, making Friday’s bout all the more important should they want to remain relevant and contend for a world title belt at 108 pounds.

“We expect a lot of action in this fight,” promoter Tuto Zabala told The Ring. “These fighters will come to the ring and give it all they have. I think it’s an even fight.”

“Our plans are that the winner of this fight will face Jonathan Gonzalez on a ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ card in October. The winner of that fight would then challenge for a world title.”

Juarez (25-11-2, 13 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, faced Gonzalez in his last bout on February 21, in Miami, losing by unanimous decision. He last challenged for a world title on December 30, 2018, losing by decision to WBC junior flyweight beltholder Kenshiro Teraji. The 29-year-old also challenged longtime WBC 105-pound titleholder Chayaphon Moonsri in August 2016 and lost a close unanimous decision to the undefeated Thai fighter.

Aragon (13-3-1, 8 KOs), who resides in Ensenada, Mexico, challenged WBO strawweight titleholder Wilfredo Mendez on October 26, losing by technical decision. At the time of the stoppage, seconds into Round 7, Aragon was up on one of the judge’s scorecards. The fight was a rematch of their September 2018 clash, which Mendez won by unanimous decision.

In the co-feature, featherweight prospect Henry Lebron-Gonzalez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico will face Ecuador’s Luis Porozo (15-3, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Highly-touted amateur Omar Rosario will make his pro debut against Solon Staley (1-4-1) of Swansea, South Carolina in a four-round junior welterweight bout.

In a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights, Alex Vargas (6-0, 1 KO) of Bellport, New York will square off against Miami’s Chauncey Grace (6-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

