Ryan Garcia gets his wish—a fight with Luke Campbell in November

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia. Photo credit: Getty Images

An agreement between Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing was made on Wednesday to make the Ryan Garcia-Luke Campbell fight for the WBC interim lightweight title.

Both Eric Gomez, the President of Golden Boy, and Eddie Hearn, the head of Matchroom, announced their agreement in a Zoom conference call organized by the WBC.

“It is going to happen in the U.S. in November, and it will be here on the West Coast,” Gomez said. “The fight will appear on DAZN. We haven’t decided on a venue, but will come out with more details in the coming weeks.

“We’re very excited about this. It’s going to be a great fight that has international appeal. Ryan wanted this fight. This will be the toughest task of his career. We’ll make an announcement about a date.

“Everyone is happy. It’s an even match, and we’re looking for Ryan to do his thing, so he can be a world champion.”

Campbell, 32, is 20-3 (16 knockouts) and lost a title shot against Ring Magazine, WBA and WBO lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko last August. Garcia, 22, is 20-0 (17 KOs) is coming off his most impressive victory as a pro, stopping Francisco Fonseca in one round in February.

The winner of Garcia-Campbell would then take on Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight titlist who was reinstated by the WBC in April after an injury made him unable to defend the title.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.