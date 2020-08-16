Louie Lopez-Saul Bustos set for September 6 in Corona, California

Welterweights Louie Lopez and Saul Bustos will square off on September 6, it was announced by Thompson Boxing Promotions.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Corona, California and will headline a three-fight ‘3.2.1 Boxing’ card that will be streamed live on Thompsonboxing.com and their YouTube and Facebook pages (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

The clash between the unbeaten welterweights will mark the second installment of Thompson Boxing’s new series. In their last card, on July 26, lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover defeated Jorge Marron, Jr. by unanimous decision.

Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager, matchmaker and creator of the ‘3.2.1 Boxing’ concept, looks forward to showcasing the promotional company’s best talent.

“We’re glad to be back with our second edition of ‘3.2.1. Boxing,’” said Camponovo. “All of these bouts will provide good action and stern tests for each fighter as anything could happen on fight night. A lot is on the line for these guys as they have had a long layoff and now are in fights that could elevate their careers quickly.”

“We returned with our first online pay-per-view with Dutchover, (lightweight prospect) Ruben Torres, and (unbeaten featherweight) Arnold Dinong and it was a great show that got fantastic feedback,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “We are now looking to move forward and put on more great entertaining shows for fight fans across the country. Our goal is to give the fans competitive high-quality fights while adhering to the California guidelines for safety during these trying times.”

Lopez (8-0-1, 4 knockouts), who resides in Corona, knocked out Isaiah Varnell in his last bout on January 10. The fight came almost five months after the 23-year-old fought to a majority-decision draw against Demarcus Layton.

Bustos (12-0-1, 7 KOs) last fought on February 21, stopping journeyman Ariel Vasquez in the second round. The Los Angeles resident has stopped three of his last opponents.

In the co-feature, George Acosta (9-1, 1 KO) of nearby Whittier will face Los Angeles’ Teodoro Alonso (3-2) in a six-round lightweight bout.

In the opening bout of the stream, junior bantamweight Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana will square off against Manny Flores (8-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Beto Duran and Ring Magazine editor-in-chief Dougie Fischer will call the action from ringside, with Jessica Rosales serving as ringside reporter.

