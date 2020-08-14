Carlos Ocampo to face Jorge Luis Garcia on Saturday night

Junior middleweight Carlos Ocampo

Fringe junior middleweight contender Carlos Ocampo will face Jorge Luis Garcia Saturday night at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

The 10-round bout will air live throughout Mexico on TV Azteca (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT).

Ocampo (27-1, 17 knockouts) most recently fought on December 14 in his hometown of Ensenada, Mexico, forcing Adolfo Moreschi to remain on his stool after the end of Round 4. Ocampo has shown more aggression and power since suffering his only loss at the hands of current IBF/WBC welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. in June 2018, winning his last five bouts, all by stoppage.

The 24-year-old made his pro debut in July 2012 and has been promoted by Zanfer Promotions since his fourth pro fight.

An impressive victory over Garcia could put Ocampo among the top-10 by any of the four major sanctioning bodies.

Garcia (18-2, 16 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, stopped journeyman Joel Juarez in his most recent bout on November 30. The 23-year-old lost his previous fight to Abraham Juarez by split decision on August 31.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

THE FOUR KINGS SPECIAL now at