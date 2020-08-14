Friday, August 14, 2020  |
Photos: Carl Frampton, Mick Conlan make weight in London

All photos from Queensberry Promotions
14
Aug
by Ryan Songalia

Carl Frampton weighed in at 134.4 pounds while Darren Traynor was 134.25 pounds on Thursday for their ten-round bout tomorrow at York Hall in the Bethnal Green section of London.

Frampton (27-2, 15 knockouts) of Belfast is looking for his second straight win, which would set up a showdown with WBO junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring, and a chance at a belt in a third weight class. Herring has to handle business of his own in a twice delayed defense against Jonathan Oquendo now rescheduled for September 5.

“If Jamel is successful and if Carl Frampton is successful on Saturday, I have a date picked out in November when they’ll fight for the title,” said Top Rank CEO Bob Arum. “That’s done. Everyone’s on board.”

Traynor (16-3, 7 KOs) of Aberdeen, Scotland is also looking for his second straight win to rebound from recent defeats to Juli Giner and James Tennyson.

In the co-feature, Mick Conlan (13-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 126.25 pounds for his ten round bout against France’s Sofiane Takoucht (35-4-1, 13 KOs), who weighed 126.6. Takoucht is the most experienced foe of the Olympian’s career, and is coming off a second round stoppage loss to Josh Warrington in a match for the IBF featherweight title.

In the other televised fight, Archie Sharp (18-0, 9 KOs) weighed 133 pounds while Jeff Ofori (10-2-1, 3 KOs) was 131.1 pounds for their ten rounder.

The card will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Two earlier bouts will air on ESPN+, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

