After a delay, Marc Castro finally gets his pro debut

Marc Castro. Photo courtesy of USA Boxing

A majority of 20-year-olds in the United States are looking forward to their first legal trip to the bar.

For Marc Castro, who turns 21 on August 19, the only thing on his mind is his first professional fight.

On August 15, the phenom will take on Raul Corona in a four-round, 126-pound contest in the chief support to the DAZN-streamed undisputed welterweight championship main event between Cecilia Braekhus and unified junior welterweight titlist Jessica McCaskill on the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Castro, who held an amateur record of 177-7, is a 16-time national champion. Some of his major accomplishments include two amateur world titles, three National Silver Gloves championships, and two National Junior Olympics titles.

“Our family is real close and I have never been the type to go out to bars and stuff of that nature,” Castro said. “I’m a family man and of course I’m a fighter. It’s family first and for my 21st birthday, I’ll be celebrating my first victory with my family.”

Castro also shares a birthday with his twin sister, Esmeralda, and his grandmother, who is turning 89.

“Family has always taught me to stay positive even in the toughest of circumstances.”

Castro was originally scheduled to debut earlier this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed his appearance.

“I was supposed to fight in April (on the cancelled Regis Prograis-Maurice Hooker junior welterweight undercard) or May (on the delayed Canelo Alvarez undercard),” Castro told The Ring.

The coronavirus has defeated many, but the ailment hasn’t held a candle to Castro.

“I’ve just been staying in the gym, waiting for the call,” he added. “When I was told I would be fighting on August 15 on DAZN, that’s when we turned up the intensity in training camp and we’re going full speed for the fight.

Castro also holds three amateur victories over standout Keyshawn Davis, who captured a silver medal in the 2019 World Amateur Championships at 135-pounds.

The native of Fresno, California, heaped praise on Davis, who is vying for a spot in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’ll call it right now, Keyshawn is going to win the gold medal,” Castro said. “Keyshawn is one hell of a fighter. I do have three wins over him, and that’s just a testament to my hard work and what I’ve been striving to do to keep getting better.

“But don’t take anything away from Keyshawn. He’s one hell of a fighter and Keyshawn has been doing his work, too. We’re both great fighters.”

Castro was a shy kid growing up, but fans shouldn’t expect a timid version to show up for his pro bout.

“If I see the knockout, I’m going to take it,” he stated. “Knockouts come when you least expect them, so I’m going to be sharp and be the best I can possibly be on Saturday night.”