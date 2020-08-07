Saturday, August 08, 2020  |
Subscribe
NEW ISSUE OF RING MAG!
BACK ISSUES OF RING MAG!

News

Tourist Information Podcast: Dave Zirin

07
Aug
by Brin-Jonathan Butler

Welcome to Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Dave Zirin

Brin’s latest guest is Dave Zirin, an American political sportswriter. Zirin is the sports editor for The Nation, a weekly progressive magazine dedicated to politics and culture, and writes a blog named Edge of Sports, a weekly sports column. Zirin is also the author of 10 books.

Says Brin: I’ve been a fan of Dave Zirin’s work exploring the intersection of sports, culture, race, and politics for a long time. We talked about him covering Muhammad Ali’s funeral, the conflicted legacy of Kobe Bryant, OJ: Made In America’s impact on sports documentaries, Michael Jordan’s controversial amount of control in shaping The Last Dance, and the strangeness of Mike Tyson’s continuing cultural presence.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2020 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.