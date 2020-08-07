Jorge Linares tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Javier Fortuna fight

Jorge Linares has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from his fight against Javier Fortuna on Aug. 28.

ESPN’s Steve Kim was first to report the story.

Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), The Ring’s No. 8 rated lightweight, who hails from Venezuela, but trains in Japan, is in the hospital and is experiencing symptoms.

“Jorge Linares—who was scheduled for his next fight in Indio, California, USA, tested positive for the new coronavirus,” Teiken Promotions, Linares’ promoter, said in a statement.

“We found out (the results) after a pre-fight test was conducted, while (Linares) continued to make good progress (in the gym),” Teiken Promotions, Linares’ lead promoter, said in a statement.

The Ring’s No. 7 ranked 125-pounder Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) a former junior lightweight titlist, unsuccessfully challenged former IBF lightweight titlist Robert Easter Jr. in January 2018, in Brooklyn. He is coming off a second-round stoppage of Jesus Cuellar in a scheduled 10-round contest last November.

According to ESPN, Golden Boy Promotions, which is hosting the card, is still trying to salvage the event and find a replacement opponent for Fortuna.

A voicemail left for Golden Boy officials went unreturned at time of publication.