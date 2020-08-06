Gabriel Flores Jr. signs managerial deal with James Prince

Lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores, Jr. has signed a managerial deal with James Prince, a Top Rank source confirmed to The Ring Wednesday.

The former amateur standout had been managed by Rick Mirigian since his pro debut in May 2017, four days after his 17th birthday. He was involved in signing Flores to a promotional deal with Top Rank at the age of 16.



Mirigian, who also manages WBC/ WBO junior welterweight titleholder Jose Ramirez, has no animosity and is happy for Flores.



“I was told a while ago that they wanted to sign a deal with James Prince,” Mirigian told The Ring. “I spoke to Gabriel, Sr. and we talked. I have no problems with them going in that direction. I’m happy for the kid. He’s a tremendous talent and someone who is great to work with. In fact, Gabriel, Sr. and I still talk about three times a week. If they need anything on my end, they know they can call me and I’ll be there to help in anyway I can.”



Flores, Jr. (18-0, 6 knockouts), who is originally from Stockton, California, dropped Honduras’ Josec Ruiz once before winning a one-sided decision in his last bout on June 18 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, where he now lives and trains.



Flores becomes one of the latest signings for Prince, who also signed heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba to a management deal. Prince and Bob Arum have a solid relationship and most of Prince’s fighters, including unbeaten Shakur Stevenson, are promoted by Top Rank.



Mirigian is known in boxing circles for helping Top Rank promote events, especially in California’s San Joaquin (Central) Valley. Mirigian has done everything from purchasing ads on billboards to finalizing sponsorship deals with local businesses for Ramirez.

Flores’ only time fighting in his hometown came on May 4 of last year, when he knocked out Brazil’s Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis before a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 at the Stockton Arena.

Flores is currently on the mend as he is recovering from an injury to his lower back he suffered during training camp for the Ruiz fight. The 20-year-old could return to the ring in October or November.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing