David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo headlines Showtime card on August 15

David Benavidez tees off on Ronald Gavril. Photo by Stephanie Trapp/ SHOWTIME

David Benavidez will defend his WBC super middleweight title against Alexis Angulo on August 15 on Showtime, the network announced Wednesday afternoon.

The voluntary defense, his first since regaining the belt last year against Anthony Dirrell, was initially scheduled for April 18, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the fight will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. in front of an empty audience.

“It’s been almost a year since the last time I fought, so I’m very eager to get back in the ring and give the fans a great fight,” said Benavídez (22-0, 19 knockouts) of Phoenix, Arizona in a press release. “Training camp has been amazing. Fortunately, my dad opened his own gym just before the pandemic, so we’ve had private training and been able to safely bring in sparring partners to help me work. I’m facing a very tricky and rugged fighter, so I’m taking him very seriously. I feel like I can take advantage of some openings in his defense and look for the knockout like I do every fight.”

Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) of El Bordo, Colombia has won three straight since his lone defeat, a unanimous decision to Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO version of the title. The 36-year-old Angulo is rated no. 15 by the WBC, and last fought in January, defeating the previously unbeaten Anthony Sims Jr. by split decision in Miami.

“Benavidez is a strong champion, but my style will be too much for him and I will have my hand raised on fight night,” Angulo is quoted as saying.

The rest of the Showtime card will feature Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) against Jackson Marinez (19-0, 7 KOs) in a 12-round battle of unbeaten lightweights, while heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) meets Travis Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs) in a ten-round clash of heavyweights who have overcome battles with COVID-19.

Wallin is making his first start since his spirited challenge of RING heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last September, when Wallin opened up a severe cut over Fury’s right eye that threatened to cause a TKO stoppage, before losing a decision.

“It’s been a long and crazy year in many ways and it feels great to be getting ready to step back into the ring,” said Wallin. “I’ve been training steady since the Fury fight and I feel like I’ve developed my game in a lot of ways. Kauffman is a tough veteran that can both come forward or box if he wants to. He’s a fan friendly fighter and I have to be ready at all times. We have a great game plan as always and I’m in excellent shape. I know I have all the tools to beat Kauffman.”

The broadcast is set for a 9 p.m. start.

Also scheduled for non-televised action will be super middleweight contender Alantez Fox (26-2-1, 12 KOs) facing Ghana’s Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs) in an eight rounder.