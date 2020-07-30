Boxer fails to fool The Ring in media ruse, claiming to be world champion

Light heavyweight fraud Charles Harris

A cruiserweight boxer from Mississippi has apparently left the Sweet Science to pursue a career in deception.

The only problem is he doesn’t appear to be competent in either one.

According to inside sources reporting exclusively to The Ring on Thursday evening, a man had fooled multiple radio networks into believing he was a unified light heavyweight champion with an unbeaten record of 7-0.

The Ring soon discovered that 26-year-old Charles Harris had live-streamed one of his radio interviews on social media with an unidentified network.

“Tell us about your boxing career and where it’s at right now, how many fights you’ve had, your record. I know you’ve got a belt,” the host stated.

Harris then claimed to be a world champion.

“I’m still undefeated,” he stated. “I’ve got two titles; one is on the way. I already got the IBF, the IBO and the WBC.”

We counted three titles but Harris went on to thank his supporters for having his back.

“It’s all because of God,” he continued. “It’s all because of God and glory that I am who I am today, because of my mother and my brothers and my fans and everybody that loves Charles Harris.”

We contacted our source to obtain a phone number for Mr. Harris, which was provided. A text message was then sent to Harris, who called immediately and was more than happy to be interviewed.

How did Harris “become” the unified champion?

“I became the champion on the undercard of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury II,” he told The Ring. “I defeated Anderson Thomas (who doesn’t exist) by first round knockout.”

During the aforementioned radio program, Harris told the host he had defeated “Thomas” by decision yet told The Ring he won by first round knockout.

Harris, who in reality is 1-1 as a pro boxer and hasn’t fought since June of 2018 when he was knocked out in the second round of a scheduled four-round contest against Justin Lagrone, also provided a background of his life before boxing.

“I had a rough childhood growing up. I’ve been molested, bullied, teased, joked, all type of things, man. I’ve been shot at, stabbed, all types of stuff.”

We also asked Harris if he was interested in facing a legitimate undefeated light heavyweight beltholder in Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 knockouts).

Harris appeared more than happy to sign his death warrant.

“Yeah!” he exclaimed. “That would be a great fight for me. His power ain’t no concern.”

Harris then claimed he was promoted by Oliver Miller, who is surprisingly a real person.

Miller was a former pro boxer who got knocked out in his only fight back on June 24, 1982 but runs a local Taekwondo dojo – Miller’s Tae-Kwon-Do- in Harris’ hometown of Columbus.

“There’s only one problem, Charles: You’re not 7-0; you’re actually 1-1 and you’re not the unified champion, so why are you doing this?” we questioned.

After an extended pause, Harris hung up.

Our sources also informed us that Rickey Smiley, host of the popular Atlanta-based radio program, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” booked Harris for a future interview.

THE FOUR KINGS SPECIAL now at