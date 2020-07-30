Jamal James faces Thomas Dulorme in PBC on Fox card on August 8

Photo by Andrew Dobin/The Armory

Welterweight contender Jamal James will face Thomas Dulorme on Saturday, August 8, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) officially announced Thursday.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with no fans in attendance, and will headline a FOX telecast (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The PBC card was scheduled to take place on April 11 at The Armory in James’ hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



James (26-1, 12 knockouts) last fought on July 13 of last year, defeating former world titleholder Antonio DeMarco by unanimous decision. James has won his last six bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of contender Yordenis Ugas in August 2016.



“I’m excited and ready to be getting back in the ring after everything (that has happened) these last months,” said James, who has recently defeated the likes of Diego Chaves, Abel Ramos and Janer Gonzalez. “Thomas Dulorme is a strong opponent and I feel that we will be giving boxing fans a great night of action. Training has gone extremely well and I am more than prepared to secure this victory.”

Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs), who is originally from Guadeloupe and now resides in Carolina, Puerto Rico, defeated previously-unbeaten Terrel Williams by unanimous decision in his last bout on September 21. The victory over Williams took place almost a year after Dulorme fought to a majority-decision draw against Jessie Vargas.



Likes James, Dulorme lost by unanimous decision to Ugas in August 2017. Both fighters were knocked down during the fight, but Dulorme was deducted two points for throwing and landing below James’ belt-time, costing him a decision victory.



Despite recent setbacks, the 30-year-old believes he make the most of the opportunity and pull off a victory.



“I have been in training camp now for over four months for this fight and I can’t wait to get in the ring and put on a spectacular performance,” said Dulorme, who was stopped by Terence Crawford in April 2015 in his only attempt at a world title belt. “The delay only makes me more motivated. James is a good fighter but I am on a different level and it will show on August 8. I will put on the best performance of my career.”



In the co-feature of the ‘FOX PBC Fight Night’ telecast, super middleweight prospect Osvary David Morrell will square off against Lennox Allen in a 12-round bout.



Morrell (2-0, 2 KOs), who defected from Cuba and now resides in Minneapolis, knocked out Quinton Rankin in his last bout on November 2. He made his pro debut in Minneapolis on August 31, knocking out Yendris Rodriguez in the opening round.

Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs), who is originally from Guyana and now resides in New York City, has not fought since February of last year, defeating Derrick Webster by unanimous decision. He has won his last 10 bouts since fighting to a draw against gatekeeper Darnell Boone in August 2010.

Opening the telecast will be unbeaten junior welterweight weight Omar Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas against Vallejo, California Willie Shaw (12-1, 8 KOs).

FS1 will air three fights after the conclusion of the James-Dulorme fight, including welterweight Mykal Fox (22-1, 5 KOs) taking on Lucas Santamaria (10-1-1, 7 KOS) in a 10-round bout.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing